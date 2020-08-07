IIT-Delhi to set up Centre of Excellence for advance data management system for highways

IIT-Delhi campus. (Express Photo) IIT-Delhi campus. (Express Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will set-up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Advanced Data Management System for Highways at its campus. This is the result of a partnership of IIT-Delhi with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under the collaboration, IIT will work on projects including project management and data management, highway network traffic demand and incident management, highway safety, highway work-zone management, highway pavement management system, as per a statement. IIT-Delhi will also give inputs for the NHAI data management policy.

As a part of the arrangement, IIT-Delhi will provide space and infrastructural facility, scientific and technical expertise, and extend the available advanced research facilities for the CoE. Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, the institute informed through an official release.

NHAI will provide critical data support and necessary access to its information resources, including the data software, ‘Data Lake.’ NHAI will also extend the required financial support to carry out research and various activities at the proposed CoE. This arrangement is set to remain in effect for over a period of five years, the IIT informed.

The research outcome of the CoE and the collaboration between NHAI and IIT-Delhi is aimed to impact on highways and transport development in the country.

“Under the partnership, IIT Delhi will work with NHAI on developing advance analytics based on AI and ML, prepare simulation models, enhance data storage and retrieval capacities further to strengthen NHAI’s capabilities in data-driven decision making,” Prof Sunil Khare, Dean, research and development, IIT-Delhi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI, and V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi, and other senior officials. The director IIT-Delhi informed, “IIT Delhi has significant expertise in the AI, machine learning, and data sciences areas. We have also recruited many new faculty members in these areas in the last few years. The institute lays great emphasis on such collaborations, which directly benefits the public and makes our research visible to society”.

