IIT-Delhi to provide digital support to students from economically weaker backgrounds

IIT-Delhi and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF) have collaborated to provide digital support to students from economically weaker backgrounds and help them complete their education amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the institute, the remaining semester two of 2019-20 and the upcoming semester one and semester two of 2020-21 will be held online.

As part of the initiative, IIT-Delhi will provide devices like laptop, smartphone, tablet and high-speed internet connection. To bolster this effort, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation will fund the initiative. Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi, as a student-friendly institution, believes that students in need must get all the necessary support. In several discussions in the Covid-19 working group and other forums, it was proposed that we support as many students as possible to overcome the challenges they face due to the pandemic.”

Geeta Goel, country director, India, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation said lack of access to a device can be the biggest hindrance to continued learning. “Our partnership with IIT Delhi is anchored around our core principle of everyone deserves opportunity, and that resources should not limit the success of students who have displayed academic excellence and tremendous grit in securing their seats at a premier institute like IIT Delhi,” she said.

Elaborating upon this initiative, Prof Reetika Khera, associate dean, students welfare, IIT-Delhi said Covid-19 has placed students under all kinds of pressures ranging from “lack of personal space, strain on their mental and physical well-being, economic distress to personal losses.” Collaborations like this will help in bridging the digital divide, she said.