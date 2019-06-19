IIT-Delhi to organise open house for female students on June 23

JEE Advanced 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will organise by an open house for female candidates June 23 (Sunday) for female candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2019. The open house is a platform for parents and students to raise queries or issues concerning admissions, exams etc and experts from IITs will answer the same.

Advertising

During the counselling process, the female candidates will get an opportunity to discuss their choices of branch or institute with faculty, current students, and alumni, and find out more about how life is for women at IIT in general and IIT Delhi in particular. Representatives from IIT Mandi will also be joining the open house.

Meanwhile, IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) is organising open house at three locations. The first being held at New Delhi on June 22, at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nipccd Campus, Hauz Khas. The second and third open house will be held on June 23 at Mumbai in the Walchand Hirachand Hall, Churchgate, and at the IIT Gandhinagar Campus.

The first session of the open house will start in the morning at 10 am and the second one will start at 2 pm. The duration of each session will be for three hours.

Advertising

Read| JEE Advanced 2019: Move over B.Tech, check these emerging courses in engineering

To attend the counselling sessions to be held at the lecture hall complex, IIT Delhi, one needs to register herself at: forms.gle/AhaihqWPd66Fh72G6

This year, about 17 per cent of seats in every branch at every IIT have been designated as ‘female-only’ seats by creating sufficient supernumerary seats.

The result of JEE Advanced 2019 was declared on June 14, 2018. A total number of 161,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced). A total of 38,705 candidates have qualified.

Of the total 38,705 candidates, who qualified in JEE (Advanced) this year, 5356 are females. Shabnam Sahay of Ahmedabad, Gujarat is the top-ranked female with rank 10. Ananya Gupta is IIT-Delhi zone topper with all India rank 233.

Speaking about the Open House, Sumeet Agarwal, nodal officer, JEE (Women) helpdesk, IIT Delhi, said, “The total number of female-only seats across all IITs is 2,415; whereas the total number of women who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2019 is 5,356. For qualified female candidates, this year they have quite a good chance of getting an IIT seat, and a better chance than previous years of getting a branch and IIT of their choice.”

“All female candidates are advised to not go just by previous years’ closing ranks, but instead fill in as many of their genuine preferences as they can, in order to maximise their chances of getting a high-preference branch and/or campus,” said Agarwal.

He informed that the several queries from parents and students regarding female enrolment have been regarding which branch or programme should female students chose. “Many parents often send their female child to a local college instead of IITs as they do not feel safe while sending their girls to a far-away campus. Also, many branches of study such as mechanical are not considered fit for females by many families. I would like to suggest that students should be able to opt for the course or campus of their choice without restricting their choices based on their gender.”

The open house is being organised under the aegis of ‘Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitization (IGES)’, a unit of IIT-Delhi that was created in 2018.