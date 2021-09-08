IIT Delhi to offer seminars, laboratory demos for school students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will offer free online seminars and demo laboratories for school students. Under this initiative, students enrolled in class 9 and above can be nominated for Sci-Tech Spins by their respective schools. Each school may nominate up to four students.

Under this initiative, IIT Delhi professors will deliver lectures and conduct laboratory demonstrations every month starting September 2021 in virtual mode. The first lecture titled ‘Design Thinking – A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’ accompanied by the lab demo will be delivered by Prof PV Madhusudan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi on September 11.

All registered students attending the lectures will be given e-certificates of participation at the end of each weekend session. They will also be invited to IIT Delhi’s annual event Open House, an intellectual fest that provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the fields of Science and Technology.

The lecture and the laboratory demonstration sessions will also be live-streamed on YouTube to allow access to students from across the country.

Prof Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi said, “We regularly receive multiple requests from schools for campus tours, workshops and mentorship programs for their students. IIT Delhi wanted to take a more proactive stance on academic outreach for schools, and this was the genesis of the idea behind Sci-Tech Spins.”

While launching the Sci-Tech Spins initiative, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “The goal of Sci-Tech Spins is to connect with every school in the country. On the education part, IIT-Professor Assisted Learning (PAL) is one thing that IIT Delhi has championed with participation from other IITs. On the research side also, several exciting things are happening on the campus. Showcasing these research works to the school students so that they get inspired is also one of the aims of this initiative.”

Interested schools may reach out to the Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (email- adoni@iitd.ac.in, acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in).