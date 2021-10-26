IIT Delhi to offer new MTech course in machine intelligence and data science

The School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi will start a new postgraduate (PG) programme focused on artificial intelligence. The institute will offer MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS) from July 2022 onwards.

The MTech degree is planned as an industry-sponsored programme. The students will be expected to work on industry-relevant AI problems since they will be co-advised by an IIT Delhi professor and a researcher from the sponsoring company. All students with an undergraduate degree in science or engineering will be eligible for the MINDS programme.

The MINDS curriculum will include graduate-level courses in core AI technologies like deep learning and data mining, application-oriented courses like computer vision, natural language processing, and AI for healthcare, and also fundamental courses on the mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “Academic institutions today cannot remain in silos. They must work closely with all stakeholders, including industry, non-profit, and governmental organisations. MTech programme in MINDS will energize academia-industry collaboration in AI.”