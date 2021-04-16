IIT-Delhi to offer certificate programme in Project Management, check details here

The last date to apply for the certificate programme in project management is June 7

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, is inviting applications for a certificate programme in project management. The five-month long course under the institute Continuing Education Programme (CEP) will begin on June 23. The last date to submit applications is June 7, 2021. To apply, visit eruditus.secure.force.com/LoginPage?pid=a072t00000CJRP0.

Live online classes of 3 hours will be conducted on Sundays from 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm. Graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) in any branch of engineering from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the certificate programme.

The programme is open to fresh graduates, early professionals, managers, professionals across industries, consultants, entrepreneurs and investors.

Read | Dengue results now within the hour: IIT-Delhi develops new handheld device

The course curriculum will include Introduction to Project Management, Project Scope, Project Life Cycle & Initiation, Portfolio Approach to Project Management, Project/Portfolio Selection & Organisational Strategy, Project Planning, Project Scheduling, Project Cost Management and Six Sigma & Project Management.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be announced by June 18. The total programme fee is INR 60,000. Students will have to pay the first instalment of Rs 30,000 by June 18, followed by the second instalment of Rs 30,000 by August 21.

Participants who score at least 50% in the evaluation components and maintain a minimum of 60 per cent attendance in both lectures and tutorials will be awarded a completion certificate. Participants who are unable to score 50 per cent in the evaluation components will be eligible for a participation certificate if their attendance is above 60 per cent in both lectures and tutorials.