IIT-Delhi to offer Bachelor of Design from 2022-23 session, admission through UCEED

The IIT-Delhi Board of Governors today approved starting of ‘Bachelor of Design (B.Des)’ from the 2022-23 session. The programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design, which came into existence in 2017. The four-year programme will have 20 seats to start with and will be open to students of all specialisations (science, arts, commerce etc).

Students for the B Design programme will be admitted based on the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design ranks. The registration for the UCEED examination has begun (www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/).

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “We are delighted about starting of this new Bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (B.Des) from other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B Design degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time.”

Prof Rao added, “Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT Delhi will bridge the huge demand-supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy.”