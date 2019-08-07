IIT-Delhi to launch part-time courses in sensor, cyber physical engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will launch several programmes for working professionals as well as engineering aspirants. The courses will be provided in part-time mode and classes will be held on weekends. Under the initiative, the existing MTech in instrument technology will be available in part-time mode and new courses including Master of Science Research (MSR) will be launched in both full-time and part-time modes.

Advertising

With an aim to expand its outreach programme, the institute will also provide certificate-level courses that are claimed to be ‘industry-relevant’. These would include subjects such as AI, a framework for sensor networks, instrumentational engineering, cyber-physical system engineering, among others. The courses are being provided by the Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE), which was inaugurated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Read| IIT-Mandi to incubate startup idea: How to apply for 3rd Himalayan Startup Trek

The faculty will be drawn from SeNSE, an interdisciplinary unit, as well as IIT departments to teach and mentor research at the centre. Subrat Kar, Head, SeNSE, informed indianexpress.com that the centre is hiring more teachers and has a provision for up to 13 posts.

Advertising

While the entrance to MTech and MSR courses will take place through GATE, the admissions to certificate courses will take place on the basis of CGPA or marks obtained in previous classes. Kar said, “In case we receive a high number of applications, we might have a screening test in form of a written exam for certificate courses.”

For regular courses, the capacity will be 21 students, while for the certificate programme, the institute is expecting around 20 students each, though there is no upper limit.

Read| No JEE Main, reserved seats: Yet IITs fail to woo foreign students

For MTech and certificate courses, the applications will begin after the GATE 2020 results are announced. Candidates will be able to apply at the official website, iitd.ac.in. For the MSR and ongoing (fulltime and part-time) PhD programme, offline applications are accepted throughout the year.

In terms of eligibility, Kar informed, candidates possessing a graduate degree in engineering can apply, irrespective of the field. The part-time courses will also be available to working professionals.

Read| JEE not the right way to chose engineers, says former IIT director

The SeNSE has six core areas of focus — optical engineering, electronic system design, advanced optical fabrication, micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems, sensor technology and cyber-physical systems — across three application domains that include defence, medical and industrial applications.

Subrat Kar, Head, SeNSE said, “As we move towards the Internet-of-everything, SeNSE will have a research focus in each of the constituent areas, for such a future.”

Read| JEE Main 2020 applications to begin from September 2: NTA

V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi noted, “SeNSE will be following a multi-disciplinary approach with a strong industry connect and with prototype development as a focus. It will draw upon its talent from multiple departments and will have as many faculty members with industry affiliation as core faculty members. Soon, we hope to have at least 20 faculty members working on cutting edge research solutions in SeNSE.”

SeNSE offers research laboratories in the area of electronic systems and optical instrumentation. It also has excellent research facilities such as Laser Applications and Holography Laboratory, Electronic Systems Engineering, Optical workshop and Metrology.

Advertising

It is equipped with CAD and Computational Lab to support research activities and will upgrade its existing facilities and develop additional laboratories to carry out research in its core areas, as informed by the institute.