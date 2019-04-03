IIT-Delhi to introduce course, Centre of Excellence in standardisation, testing and conformity assessment

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of standardisation and conformity assessment. Under the MoU, the two have agreed to set-up a Centre of Excellence in the field of Standardisation, Testing and Conformity Assessment with the BIS branding at IIT-Delhi campus. Both have also agreed to appoint a Chair in the field of standardisation and conformity assessment.

The MoU was signed by director, IIT-Delhi V. Ramgopal Rao and director general (DG), BIS, Surina Rajan. According to the MoU, IIT-Delhi will develop infrastructure support for research and development projects of relevance to standardisation and BIS will provide financial support to IIT- Delhi for the R&D.

The two will also jointly organise training and short-term education programmes on standardisation and conformity assessment and explore the possibility of the hiring of IIT Delhi faculty as consultants on a secondment basis.

IIT-Delhi will also introduce topics on standardisation in its academic courses for which BIS will provide inputs. Teaching modules to be based on the concept of Standardization & Conformity Assessment, as per the official release.

Director, IIT-Delhi V. Ramgopal Rao said that around 50 faculty members of IIT-Delhi are part of the technical committees of BIS and hoped that the MoU would strengthen the collaboration further. Surina Rajan, director general (DG), BIS underlined the importance of standards in ensuring data security, especially in the financial field.

Rajan said, there is a need of active involvement of technical institutes such as IITs in elevating India’s position from ‘standard takers’ to ‘standard makers’. She further stated that creating synergy among premier educational institutions with the involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process would benefit the country.

Initially, the MoU will remain in force for a period of five years and can be extended further.

The BIS and IIT-Delhi have agreed on several other initiatives including the exchange of information on research and educational programmes and other programmes relevant to standardization and Conformity Assessment.