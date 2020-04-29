IIT-Delhi to hold GATE 2020 interviews for MTech admissions digitally

IIT Delhi has been shut till May 3 IIT Delhi has been shut till May 3

The interviews for admission to MTech programs at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be held digitally. The last date to submit applications for admissions to postgraduate courses at the IIT-Delhi has been extended till May 10 and the interviews will be conducted between May 18 and June 17, as per the latest notification by the institute. This is applicable for MS, MTech, MDes, and other PG level courses.

This decision has been taken only for the academic year 2020-21 in the view of the logistic challenges which arose due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IIT said in a statement. Further, the institute has also put on hold the written entrance exam for MSc Economics. The revised dates are yet to be announced.

For MTech admissions through GATE score, candidates will not only have to apply at the individual institute but also apply at the Common Offers Acceptance Portal (COAP). The first round to view offers and chose the institute of choice will begin from May 27. The process has been postponed. Earlier, it was to be held on May 13. There will be five rounds. The last round will be held from June 24 to 25, as per the revised schedule.

The GOAP was designed by IITs to put both IITs and PSUs on the same platform and ensure that candidates can make informed choices. It was found that many candidates dropped out of IIT MTech seats after taking a job in a PSU. The PSUs conduct their recruitment separately. As per a report by indianexpress.com, over 15 per cent MTech seats go vacant every year.

