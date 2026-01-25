IIT Delhi to conduct open house in Kota for JEE Main 2026 applicants 

Faculty and students from IIT Delhi will interact with participants, offering guidance on JEE preparation and insights into life at the institute. (Express Archive Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced an open house for JEE 2026 aspirants in Kota under its outreach initiative, ExperienceIITD. The session will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the press release.

Students interested in attending can register through the official registration link: forms.gle/vJQ6rZso64wzbpuN8. The initiative is exclusively for JEE Main 2026 applicants.

Read | ‘Time management, conceptual clarity,’: IIT-Delhi’s Ananya Tripathi shares JEE Main prep tips

Organised by IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, the Open House aims to give aspirants a first-hand experience of the academic environment, campus life, and opportunities at IITs. Faculty and students from IIT Delhi will interact with participants, offering guidance on JEE preparation and insights into life at the institute.