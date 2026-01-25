IIT Delhi to conduct open house in Kota for JEE Main 2026 applicants 

The session will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the press release.

google-preferred-btn
IIT Delhi to conduct open house in Kota for JEE Main 2026 applicants Faculty and students from IIT Delhi will interact with participants, offering guidance on JEE preparation and insights into life at the institute. (Express Archive Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced an open house for JEE 2026 aspirants in Kota under its outreach initiative, ExperienceIITD. The session will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the press release.

Students interested in attending can register through the official registration link: forms.gle/vJQ6rZso64wzbpuN8. The initiative is exclusively for JEE Main 2026 applicants.

Board results banner

Read | ‘Time management, conceptual clarity,’: IIT-Delhi’s Ananya Tripathi shares JEE Main prep tips

Organised by IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, the Open House aims to give aspirants a first-hand experience of the academic environment, campus life, and opportunities at IITs. Faculty and students from IIT Delhi will interact with participants, offering guidance on JEE preparation and insights into life at the institute.

Last year, IIT Delhi conducted similar Open House sessions in Mumbai and Bengaluru after the JEE Advanced 2025 results, which received highly positive feedback. Building on that success, the institute is beginning this year’s series in Kota, a hub for engineering aspirants, with a focus on supporting students during their preparation phase.

As part of its continued outreach efforts, IIT Delhi plans to hold Open House sessions in other cities in the coming months. Details of upcoming events will be shared through the official social media handles of IIT Delhi and its Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives.

Lately, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched its executive programme in healthcare entrepreneurship and management. The new programme will be offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP). CEP is a statutory body of IIT Delhi for conducting certificate programmes and issuing certificates.

Story continues below this ad

According to a statement released by the institute, the programme seeks to develop future-ready professionals capable of steering India’s healthcare innovation landscape.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree to register for this programme. Prior work experience or project-based exposure is desirable. The programme is delivered over five months through weekend live online sessions and dedicated project hours.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
mark tully.
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement