IIT Delhi to conduct open house in Kota for JEE Main 2026 applicants 

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced an open house for JEE 2026 aspirants in Kota under its outreach initiative, ExperienceIITD. The session will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the press release.
Students interested in attending can register through the official registration link: forms.gle/vJQ6rZso64wzbpuN8. The initiative is exclusively for JEE Main 2026 applicants.
Read | ‘Time management, conceptual clarity,’: IIT-Delhi’s Ananya Tripathi shares JEE Main prep tips
Organised by IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, the Open House aims to give aspirants a first-hand experience of the academic environment, campus life, and opportunities at IITs. Faculty and students from IIT Delhi will interact with participants, offering guidance on JEE preparation and insights into life at the institute.
Last year, IIT Delhi conducted similar Open House sessions in Mumbai and Bengaluru after the JEE Advanced 2025 results, which received highly positive feedback. Building on that success, the institute is beginning this year’s series in Kota, a hub for engineering aspirants, with a focus on supporting students during their preparation phase.
As part of its continued outreach efforts, IIT Delhi plans to hold Open House sessions in other cities in the coming months. Details of upcoming events will be shared through the official social media handles of IIT Delhi and its Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives.
Lately, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched its executive programme in healthcare entrepreneurship and management. The new programme will be offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP). CEP is a statutory body of IIT Delhi for conducting certificate programmes and issuing certificates.
According to a statement released by the institute, the programme seeks to develop future-ready professionals capable of steering India’s healthcare innovation landscape.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree to register for this programme. Prior work experience or project-based exposure is desirable. The programme is delivered over five months through weekend live online sessions and dedicated project hours.
Ameesha Patel believes in embracing the inherent differences between genders, with women embracing their softness and charm and men displaying chivalrous behavior. Psychologist Priya Parulekar suggests that women in survival mode may develop more masculine traits, making it important to look for consistency in a healthy masculine partner.