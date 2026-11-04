IIT Delhi announces student ombudsperson, mandatory empathy workshops for staff

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a series of measures to improve its student mental health support system, including the appointment of an independent ‘Student Grievance Ombudsperson’, recruitment of additional clinical psychologists and counsellors, and mandatory empathy and mental health workshops for faculty and administrative staff.

In a statement, the institute has said that it will also introduce formalised re-entry protocols for students returning after extended leaves of absence and conduct a comprehensive review of its mental health support system and wellness policy through an external committee comprising mental health experts and student representatives.

However, several student support and grievance redressal mechanisms were already in place at the institute. The latest measures are aimed at reviewing and strengthening these systems, particularly mental health support, emergency response, referral mechanisms and the handling of student grievances.