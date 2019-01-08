IIT-Delhi student scores 100 percentile, calls CAT 2018 tougher than 2017

Even though he cracked Common Admission Test (CAT) last year with 99.99 percentile, 21-year-old Rickshesh Manchanda appeared again in November 2018 and this time, he is among the top 11 percentile holders. An alumnus of IIT-Delhi, Manchanda is at present working with a bank in Pune.

Advertising

“When I cracked CAT last year, I got a call from IIM-Calcutta. During the interview round, I realised I needed some work experience to boost my confidence,” said he. Rickshesh found CAT 2018 tougher than 2017 and scoring 100 percentile took him by complete surprise.

“The DILR section was not such a cakewalk and the quant section also was deceptively difficult. The difficulty level of maths was again higher in comparison to CAT 2017,” said Manchanda, who has improved his skills in the English language, the only section he was less confident of, by reading books and periodicals over the last one year.

While on the job, Rickshesh worked hard to maintain a balance between work and his CAT preparation. “My basics were clear and I was confident, however, during the last few days, it was hard to find time to practice mock tests,” he confessed.

Advertising

This Rohtak boy believes self-study is the gateway to cracking any competitive examination. “You need to keep revising your chapters and appear for mock tests to understand the preparation level,” he recommended.

Unlike many toppers, Rickshesh is happy to admit that he wasn’t a bright student. “Although I was never the first bencher, I did manage to get 88.8 per cent in class 12 exams and cracked JEE in 2014,” said he.

Raised by a single mother who is a businesswoman, Rickshesh was always inclined towards setting up his own company. He has plans to start a business on recycling waste. “We need to start now or else we will end up damaging our environment,” he stated.