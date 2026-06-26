IIT Delhi and France’s Sorbonne University start joint masters & PhD programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and France’s Sorbonne University have launched a joint master’s programme in Biological Science and a joint PhD course for students and researchers. This partnership between the two institutes aims to improve their innovation, advanced research, academic programmes and student mobility.
A high-level delegation from IIT Delhi, led by the Director, Prof. Banerjee, has visited Sorbonne University to strengthen the ties between both universities and to explore more ways of collaboration.
During this visit, discussions were focused on expanding the partnership beyond healthcare into other domains such as Material Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Informatics, Robotics and other interdisciplinary areas with high societal and technological relevance.
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The France-Indian Integrated Health Campus, which is the heart of the partnership between the two institutions, was established as a pioneer platform for interdisciplinary research and education in healthcare.
Further, both IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University have planned to further expand the cooperation by sharing research infrastructure and facilities, increasing student and faculty exchanges, co-supervised doctoral research, joint degree programmes, international schools and workshops, and collaborative research initiatives addressing global challenges.
The campus aims to bring together people who are experts in engineering, medicine, life sciences, social sciences, and digital technologies to address contemporary healthcare challenges through collaborative innovation. The campus has enabled a range of academic activities which consists of academic activities, including joint research projects, student internships, faculty and student mobility programmes, workshops, and scientific exchanges.
Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, said, “We are delighted with our partnership with Sorbonne University in healthcare. We have started joint Master’s and PhD programmes with two-way student mobility. As we expand into emerging areas such as AI, sustainable technologies, materials science, and robotics, we envision creating a vibrant ecosystem that enables transformative research, talent development, and societal impact,” while speaking about the partnership.