IIT Delhi and France’s Sorbonne University start joint masters & PhD programme

This partnership between the two institutes aims to improve their innovation, advanced research, academic programmes and student mobility.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and France’s Sorbonne University have launched a joint master’s programme in Biological Science and a joint PhD course for students and researchers. This partnership between the two institutes aims to improve their innovation, advanced research, academic programmes and student mobility.

A high-level delegation from IIT Delhi, led by the Director, Prof. Banerjee, has visited Sorbonne University to strengthen the ties between both universities and to explore more ways of collaboration.

During this visit, discussions were focused on expanding the partnership beyond healthcare into other domains such as Material Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Informatics, Robotics and other interdisciplinary areas with high societal and technological relevance.