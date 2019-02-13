IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee for foreign students from Rs 1.41 lakh to 10,000

In a step to reverse the trend of Indian students going abroad to pursue higher education, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched the ‘International PhD Fellowship Programme’ (IPFP) on Tuesday. Under IPFP, the institute aims at enrolling 500 foreign-based students to research under its faculty.

Advertising

Earlier, a foreign student used to pay $2,000 (roughly Rs 1.41 lakh) per semester as tuition fee to pursue PhD at IIT-Delhi which now has been slashed to US$150 (roughly Rs 10,500) per semester. Additionally, the foreign PhD scholars will get Rs 31,000 as monthly stipend along with accommodation.

Read | To boost ranking, IIT-Delhi will charge same fee from foreign, Indian students

An Indian PhD scholar pays nearly Rs 18,000 per semester to pursue a full-time PhD programme at IIT-Delhi out of which, Rs 2500 is the tuition fee.

Talking to indianexpress.com, dean, academics, IIT-Delhi, Bhim Singh said, “While the institute already gets students from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Srilanka etc, the new programme will help attracting bright minds from other nations such as Iran, Egypt to also look at India as a study destination.”

He informed that if a foreign-based student wishes to opt for accommodation other than hostels, an additional house rent allowance (HRA) worth Rs 9,000 will be provided to them.

The dean said, “IIT-Delhi ranks 39th in the world in terms of research. Also, the cost of living in India is also comparatively lesser than other nations. Quality of research and lesser living expenses would attract foreign students and also help India in increasing the quality of research.”

He called the slashed in prices to be similar to that of ‘tuition fee waivers’ provided by the US and UK for foreign students.

Advertising

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi is also constructing special hostels for foreign students.