IIT Delhi signs MoUs with 18 NITs to introduce ALIGN for academic and research collaboration

IIT Delhi has signed MoUs with 18 NITs to align with the NEP 2020.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country, launching a structured academic partnership framework among India’s technical institutions. The initiative aims to create an ecosystem for academic exchange, joint research, student mobility, and talent development in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The collaboration network was launched at an event at IIT Delhi on June 4, 2026, in the presence of Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who joined virtually, along with NIT Directors and senior faculty of IIT Delhi.

The 18 partner institutions include NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Warangal, NIT Surathkal, NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela, VNIT Nagpur, MNIT Jaipur, MNNIT Allahabad, MANIT Bhopal, SVNIT Surat, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Silchar, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Srinagar, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Sikkim, and NIT Jalandhar