IIT Delhi signs MoUs with 18 NITs to introduce ALIGN for academic and research collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country, launching a structured academic partnership framework among India’s technical institutions. The initiative aims to create an ecosystem for academic exchange, joint research, student mobility, and talent development in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The collaboration network was launched at an event at IIT Delhi on June 4, 2026, in the presence of Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who joined virtually, along with NIT Directors and senior faculty of IIT Delhi.
The 18 partner institutions include NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Warangal, NIT Surathkal, NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela, VNIT Nagpur, MNIT Jaipur, MNNIT Allahabad, MANIT Bhopal, SVNIT Surat, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Silchar, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Srinagar, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Sikkim, and NIT Jalandhar
A feature of the framework is the Early Admission Scheme, which enables high-performing NIT students to apply for MTech, MS (Research), and PhD programmes at IIT Delhi without qualifying through GATE or other national-level examinations, subject to prescribed academic and research performance criteria. Additionally, eligible undergraduate students from partner NITs can spend their final year at IIT Delhi as Special Exchange Students, undertaking advanced coursework and research projects under IIT Delhi faculty.
The collaboration also incorporates provisions for credit transfer, credit sharing, and advanced standing, allowing students to complete a portion of their academic requirements at IIT Delhi while earning credits recognised by both institutions — potentially reducing the time needed to complete advanced degrees.
To operationalise the MoUs, IIT Delhi has launched ALIGN — Academic Linkages for Innovation and National Growth — comprising three components: a Predoctoral Fellowship Scheme for students aspiring to pursue doctoral studies at IIT Delhi; a Research Seed Grant Scheme supporting collaborative research and faculty exchanges; and a Research Immersion Visit Scheme through which IIT Delhi faculty delegations will visit partner institutions to identify research opportunities.
“The partnership between IIT Delhi and NITs embodies the spirit of NEP 2020 and contributes to building a more interconnected and globally competitive higher education system,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.
The first phase focuses on the 18 NITs, with a long-term vision of expanding the network to include other higher education institutions across the country.