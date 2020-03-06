IIT-Delhi signs MOU with ZTE Telecom India for scholarship programme

The MOU was signed between ZTE India CEO Yan Xiao and Professor Sanjeev Sanghi Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations, IIT Delhi (Representational image) The MOU was signed between ZTE India CEO Yan Xiao and Professor Sanjeev Sanghi Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations, IIT Delhi (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has entered into a collaboration with ZTE Telecom India private limited for offering scholarships to undergraduate students. Under this ZTE Telecom India Scholarship three new students of undergraduate course will be offered Rs 1 lakhs per year for four years.

The scholarship will be awarded to the needy bright student from low income family who get selected in IIT for four years of his/ her undergraduate course.

The MOU was signed between ZTE India CEO Yan Xiao and Professor Sanjeev Sanghi Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations at Board Room IIT Delhi in the presence of other senior Professors of IIT Delhi and officers of ZTE India.

Professor Sanghi thanked ZTE for offering the scholarships to three students.

The institute recently emerged among the top 50 institutes in the world for ‘Engineering & Technology’ in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020.

Ranked at 47, IIT-D is three spots behind IIT-Bombay’s 44, the highest ranked Indian institute in the list. IIT-D’s 2020 QS ranking is a big jump from its 2019 ranking, where it stood at 61

