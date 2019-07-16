IIT Delhi signs MoU with five CSIR laboratories to promote cooperative research

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has entered into an agreement with five of the renowned national laboratories of CSIR, CSIR-advanced materials and processes Research Institute, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments organisation, CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory of India by signing an MoU.

The MoU was signed by the Directors of above five laboratories and Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi on July 16, 2019.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said that IIT Delhi has been pioneering in providing its students and faculty with world class infrastructure and conducive environment for research. He specially spoke about the collaborations of IIT Delhi with scientists of other institutes. It is planned to initiate about 60 Interdisciplinary Research projects with the five CSIR laboratories this year.

As a part of MoU, IIT Delhi plans to promote collaborative research, exchange of ideas, development of knowledge, enhancing high quality research throughput.

The MoU would also serve as a platform to students, faculty and other research scholars equally to contribute towards research and development growth of nation and fuelling its growth. The research activities undertaken through this MoU will make best utilisation of already existing Infrastructure, expertise and vast experience of IIT Delhi and the participating CSIR laboratories.