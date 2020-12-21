IIT-Delhi’s scientist receives UNDP first prize for innovation of plant-based mock egg

Omelet made of mock egg

The innovation of plant-based mock egg by Prof Kavya Dashora, Centre for Rural Development and Technology, IIT Delhi has secured first prize at Innovate4SDG contest by ‘UNDP (United Nation Development Program) Accelerator Lab India’. The award includes a sum of $5000. According to the UNDP, the mock egg innovation will help in accelerating progress towards the SDGs.

The development of the mock egg meets the protein needs of the diet-specific, health conscious, vegan and vegetarian people, claims IIT-Delhi. This innovation addresses SDG 2 and 3 (zero hunger and good health and well-being).

“The plant based textured foods which resemble egg, fish and chicken have been developed with an aim to address the longstanding battle for malnutrition and clean protein food for people. The mock egg has been developed from very simple farm-based crop proteins, which not only looks and tastes like egg but also very close in nutritional profile to a poultry egg,” said Prof Kavya Dashora.

Apart from the egg, the IIT Delhi scientist has also developed the meat analogues for chicken and fish from plant sources using fruits and vegetables. The products were tested on various parameters including appearance, taste, bite-size, texture, aroma, flavor, shelf life, nutritional profile and customer preference.

The award was conferred online by Christiane Hieronymus, head of Economic Cooperation and Development, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, New Delhi and Prof K VijayRaghavan, principal scientific adviser to the Govt of India.

