IIT Delhi says student well-being a ‘fundamental prerequisite’; lists welfare measures amid protests

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday said student well-being remains a “fundamental prerequisite” for creating a campus environment where students feel heard and supported. The institute issued the statement today following the recent death of a student on campus.

In a statement, IIT Delhi outlined a series of measures it has implemented to support students, including academic flexibility, mentorship, mental healthcare, grievance redressal and initiatives aimed at improving diversity and inclusion.

The institute said its new curriculum, implemented in 2025, has reduced the credit load in the first semester and introduced life-skills courses. First-year departmental classes have also been capped at 30 to 60 students to reduce academic pressure. The institute further added that the weekend examinations have been minimised and students continue to have flexibility in credit distribution.