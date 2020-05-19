IIT-Delhi researchers develop reusable, affordable PPE coveralls

IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal) IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal)

The Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coverall, which integrates bodysuit and shoe cover, for use by those involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

These suits are reusable, more breathable, comfortable, and lighter than the alternatives available in the market, claims the institute.

IIT claims a PPE coverall has a special coating and treatment formulation that makes it maintain its weight to 300 gm, against the commercially available 400 gm-500 gm. It also claims these suits can provide complete protection against penetration of coronavirus and have anti-bacterial properties. The outer face of the coverall displays is said to be water- and oil-repellent.

The overall can be reused thrice. It is available in four sizes – small, medium, large, and extra-large – and shoe cover also have different shoe sizes, informs the institute. The researchers have collaborated with G. D. International certified company to produce 1,20,000 coveralls per month.

The team behind developing an advanced version of PPE coverall is SM Ishtiaque, professor emeritus, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT-Delhi and his student, Biswa Ranjan Das, scientist ‘D’ and assistant director, DMSRDE (DRDO), Kanpur.

“Breathability and feel of the coverall have been a major challenge and we have ensured we reach adequate levels of breathability and a softer feel, to support extended wearability,” said Dr Ishtiaque.

IIT-Delhi earlier developed reusable face masks. Created by a student-teacher duo, the masks were anti-microbial and washable. The team claimed that the face mask could be reused up to 50 washes. Masks called ‘NSafe’ were priced at Rs 299 for a pack of two and Rs 589 for a pack of four.

