IIT-Delhi to release GATE 2020 response sheet soon

GATE 2020 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) candidates’ response sheets soon. The entrance test was held on February 1, 2, and 8, 9 and the response sheet will be available on the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

The answer keys and question paper is expected to release by the next week. GATE 2020 result will release on March 16. As per experts’, the difficulty level was moderate for civil engineering paper. Read day 1, day 2 and day 3 analysis here.

As per the data shared by IIT-Delhi, over 8.60 lakh candidates have registered for the GATE 2020. The highest number of applications were received for the mechanical engineering programme which is 1,71,432.

GATE response sheet 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidates can check responses by clicking here’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrollment number/email id and password

Step 5: Your response sheet will appear

The candidates who qualify the GATE will also get a chance to appear for the interview round of the PSUs.

There are over 2,500 MTech seats available across IITs which will be filled through this exam, however, several seats remain vacant across institutes. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, over 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant each year as IITs. PSUs too fail to synchronise their recruitment process.

