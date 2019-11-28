IIT-Delhi releases GATE 2020 branch-wise schedule

GATE 2020 exam to begin from February 2. (Representational image) GATE 2020 exam to begin from February 2. (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the schedule for all papers of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The entrance test will be conducted in 8 sessions on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. A total of 8,60,112 candidates have registered to appear for GATE 2020. Last year, 9.27 lakh appeared for the exam. The number of applications was expected to drop after the HRD Ministry’s decision to raise the MTech fee hike at IITs.

For GATE 2020, the conventional courses remain a draw. Most applications flew in for Mechanical Engineering (ME) with 1,71,432 candidates applying while the least number of registrations came in for the Ecology and Evolution (EY) with 1,750 applications. In the newly introduced biomedical engineering (BM) exam, a total of 2,229 applications were received. Read more

For those who are appearing for the exam, here is the schedule –

The administration had supported the fee hike stating that it will prevent non-serious students from joining the course. Over 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant each year as IITs and PSUs fail to synchronise their recruitment process. The seven old IITs alone had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, as per the data. Read more.

There are over 2,500 seats available across IITs.

According to data provided by Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank, in a written reply to the Parliament, in the last two years, across undergraduate and postgraduate courses, maximum dropouts have been from IIT-Delhi with a total of 782 candidates leaving the institutes in the past two years.

