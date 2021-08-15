IIT Delhi receives Rs 1 crore endowment for research fellowship programme

IIT Delhi received an endowment of Rs 1 crore from Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation to set up “Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Distinguished Fellowship”. This fellowship will be used to attract outstanding talent from outside India with cutting-edge expertise in a research area that aligns with the long-term strategic objectives of the Institute and the country.

The awardee will receive an annual grant of Rs 12 lakh to support his/her research and the fellowship will initially be awarded for five years.

The Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi foundation was set up by Mahesh Chaturvedi to promote and provide avenues for education and research in the field of science, technology, and social sciences to contribute to India’s advancement at the highest levels.

The foundation had earlier set up the Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Chair in Policy Studies at IIT Delhi as a way of initiating the area of public policy at the Institute. The first appointee to the Chair, Ambuj Sagar, moved to IIT Delhi from Harvard and piloted the setting up of the School of Public Policy. The school has quickly become a leading hub of intellectual activity in the country on issues at the intersection and development.

While welcoming the MoU, V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “The Institute has in the last few years set up new academic units and programs in materials, AI, energy, transportation, electric vehicles, design, etc and we hope this fellowship will help us attract top researchers from around the world and provide a fillip to these initiatives”.

On this occasion, a book titled ‘Development and Sustainability- Third World Challenge’ authored by Prof Mahesh Chaturvedi was also unveiled.