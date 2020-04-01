IIT Delhi postpones JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced will not be held on May 17 now (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational image) JEE Advanced will not be held on May 17 now (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational image)

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced – entrance test for admission to IITs has been deferred. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 17. Only top 2.5 lakh students who qualify JEE Main are selected for JEE Advanced. Since JEE Main has been postponed to be held in May-end, JEE Advanced too stands postponed. The revised dates, however, have not been announced yet.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is conducting the exam. IIT Delhi in a written statement said, “JEE Main 2020 April examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. JEE Advanced 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE Main 2020.”

From this year onward, there will be a 20 per cent reseveration for females across IIT campuses, up from 17 per cent last year. These reserved seats will be made supernumerary, implying additional seats will be created for females. A separate merit list will also be created for females to allow them to have the flexibility of choosing a better campus.

The rule of qualifying JEE Main does not apply for foreign students, however, the exam is postponed for all. The number of foreign students in IITs remains low. In 2018, only 51 foreign students registered for the exam and 36 students appeared for JEE Advanced.

