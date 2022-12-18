IIT Delhi Placements 2022: Over 1300 job offers received; companies from Hong Kong, Japan visit campus

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: The Institute of Indian Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) students have received over 1300 job offers, with over 1150 students being uniquely selected in the first phase of placement. These job offers include more than 260 pre-placement offers.

This is the first time the institute has received these many job offers in the placement session on campus up to December 15. The placement season will continue till the end of May.

According to the data released by IIT Delhi, the number of offers as well as the number of unique selections are at a record high this year, as there has been over a 10 per cent increase in the number of unique selections during this period over last year. Even PPOs this year were the highest ever received.

Despite the ongoing IT layoffs around the world, over 30 international offers were received by students from around 15 international organisations offering over 20 job profiles across countries such as Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This includes six international pre-placement offers as well.

Majority of the job offers have been in students’ technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc.; many companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for Fintech roles. Further, students from management studies opted for roles in ‘Management’.