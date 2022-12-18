scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: Over 1300 job offers received; companies from Hong Kong, Japan visit campus

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: This is the first time the institute has received these many job offers in the placement session on campus up to December 15. The placement season will continue till the end of May.

IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi placement 2022, IIT placements 2022Even PPOs this year were the highest ever received. (Representative image. File photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: The Institute of Indian Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) students have received over 1300 job offers, with over 1150 students being uniquely selected in the first phase of placement. These job offers include more than 260 pre-placement offers.

Read |Hack & Reboot 2.0: IIT Kanpur invites applications for hackathon, winning team to get Rs 7 lakh

This is the first time the institute has received these many job offers in the placement session on campus up to December 15. The placement season will continue till the end of May.

According to the data released by IIT Delhi, the number of offers as well as the number of unique selections are at a record high this year, as there has been over a 10 per cent increase in the number of unique selections during this period over last year. Even PPOs this year were the highest ever received.

IIT Placements 2022 |IIT Mandi receives 249 offers from 88 companies; 50% increase from 2021

Despite the ongoing IT layoffs around the world, over 30 international offers were received by students from around 15 international organisations offering over 20 job profiles across countries such as Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This includes six international pre-placement offers as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Majority of the job offers have been in students’ technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc.; many companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for Fintech roles. Further, students from management studies opted for roles in ‘Management’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 02:50:34 pm
Next Story

In Modi’s praise for Gujarat unit, BJP’s ‘dabe hue awaaz’ get a new lease of life

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close