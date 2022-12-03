scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 offers made; over 50 students secure packages over Rs 1 crore

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: At end of day one, 650 full time job offers were made, out which around 550 were unique job selections including over 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi placements, IIT Delhi PPOs, IIT Delhi placement offers, IIT Delhi international offers, IIT Delhi domestic offers, IIT Delhi placements 2022IIT Delhi Placements 2022: There has been an increase of over 20 per cent since last year (Express Archive)

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: The placement season for the academic year 2022-23 has begun at Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Delhi also kick-started its campus placement from December 1 and at end of day one, 650 full time job offers were made, out which around 550 were unique job selections including over 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Over 50 students have bagged domestic offers with CTC of more than Rs. 1 crore. Around 20 students have received international job offers from all over the world including Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. Some students have accepted domestic offers over international offers.

Also read |IIT Madras Placements 2022: 25 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

Till now, around 400 national and international organisations offering over 800 job profiles across multiple sectors have registered for hiring students.

Many students have also bagged multiple placement offers. An increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers received has been witnessed over last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Also read |IIT Kanpur campus placement 2022; 33 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

The top recruiters on day one included American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel, Praxis Global Alliance, and Strategy&.

This year, the hiring processes are being conducted in both physical and virtual modes depending on the recruiter’s convenience. The placement period spans from December to May.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:45:14 pm
Next Story

Goalkeeper-less nets with holes, forensic analysis, psychologists, regular practice, recreating match situations: How England are trying to conquer penalty shootout trauma at World Cup

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close