IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 offers made; over 50 students secure packages over Rs 1 crore

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: The placement season for the academic year 2022-23 has begun at Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Delhi also kick-started its campus placement from December 1 and at end of day one, 650 full time job offers were made, out which around 550 were unique job selections including over 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Over 50 students have bagged domestic offers with CTC of more than Rs. 1 crore. Around 20 students have received international job offers from all over the world including Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. Some students have accepted domestic offers over international offers.

Till now, around 400 national and international organisations offering over 800 job profiles across multiple sectors have registered for hiring students.

Many students have also bagged multiple placement offers. An increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers received has been witnessed over last year.

The top recruiters on day one included American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel, Praxis Global Alliance, and Strategy&.

This year, the hiring processes are being conducted in both physical and virtual modes depending on the recruiter’s convenience. The placement period spans from December to May.