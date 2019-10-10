IIT-Delhi partners with Microsoft to provide accessible technology solutions for the disabled

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has partnered with Microsoft India to provide technology solutions for persons with disability. The second edition of Empower will be conducted from October 14 to 17, at I-TEC, IIT Delhi-Sonepat.

Advertising

This unique conference will bring together leading researchers, technologists and policymakers to discuss actionable steps in creating and making available assistive technologies and highlight the challenges in doing so. Stakeholders from the entire ecosystem, Disabled Persons’ Organizations (DPOs) and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) will also participate in the conference.

Professor M Balakrishnan, founder of Assistech remarked, “We believe that integration of differently-abled people should be an important goal for any society, and for this, providing them equal opportunities in mobility and education is critical. Using assistive technologies, we can help empower them to be a part of societal progress.”

The event will also include a keynote session Empowering for Inclusion by Sriram Rajamani, distinguished scientist and Managing Director, Microsoft Research India on empowering billions with technology and the efforts by Microsoft in leveraging technology for inclusion.