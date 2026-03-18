IIT Delhi opens applications for Summer Research Fellowship 2026; know details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate students a chance to work on research projects under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty. The application window opened on March 16 and will remain open until April 3, 2026 (5 pm).

The SRFP is for top-ranking students from engineering institutes across India, offering hands-on research experience. The eight-week fellowship allows selected students to undertake a research and development project, working directly with IIT Delhi’s faculty. Students from IIT Delhi itself are not eligible to apply.

The list of selected students will be announced in the first week of May 2026. The fellowship period runs from May 13, 2026 (Wednesday) to July 13, 2026 (Monday).