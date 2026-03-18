IIT Delhi opens applications for Summer Research Fellowship 2026; know details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate students a chance to work on research projects under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty. The application window opened on March 16 and will remain open until April 3, 2026 (5 pm).
The SRFP is for top-ranking students from engineering institutes across India, offering hands-on research experience. The eight-week fellowship allows selected students to undertake a research and development project, working directly with IIT Delhi’s faculty. Students from IIT Delhi itself are not eligible to apply.
The list of selected students will be announced in the first week of May 2026. The fellowship period runs from May 13, 2026 (Wednesday) to July 13, 2026 (Monday).
Two categories of students are eligible. Undergraduate students (from institutes other than IIT Delhi) who have completed at least two years of their engineering degree and rank within the top ten in their respective programme or branch are eligible.
For MTech and ME students, they must have completed at least their first semester, also within the top ten ranks, and must have secured a minimum of 70 per cent marks or a CGPA of 7.00 on a 10-point scale.
Applications must be submitted online at –oldacademics.iitd.ac.in/srf/main.php. Applicants need to first register on the portal by creating a username and password, following which they can fill in personal details, academic information, research interests, and a statement of purpose.
The following documents must be uploaded along with the application form: a recent photograph (JPG format, 200×230 pixels, maximum 100 KB), a consolidated grade card, a rank certificate, and a No Objection Certificate from the parent institution confirming that the student will be available for full-time research work at IIT Delhi for the fellowship period.
All documents must be clear and legible; failing which, the application is liable to be rejected. Applicants are not required to submit a physical hard copy of the form, but original documents must be produced at the time of joining.
The programme covers the cost of train travel (sleeper class) to and from IIT Delhi, boarding and lodging in the institute’s hostels, and a weekly fellowship of Rs 2,000. Students will be registered as visiting students and will not be required to pay any registration fee. However, they must arrange personal insurance covering accidents and accidental death for the duration of their stay — the cost of which is to be borne by the student.
For more details and to apply, visit the official IIT Delhi academic portal at oldacademics.iitd.ac.in/srf/main.php.