IIT-Delhi offers super computers for coronavirus research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is offering computational time worth a crore for free to those who are researching to fight the coronavirus. As per a press release, the institute has invited proposals from the government, private academic institutions as well as private companies to use its supercomputer PADUM for COVID-19 research.

“Under this, allocation of supercomputer resource to merit-based proposals will be made for three months and a total of Rs 1 crore worth of computational time will be provided to them for free. Each proposal will have a maximum cap of Rs 10 lakh worth of computational resource,” the institute said in a statement.

The allocation period can be extended to six months after evaluating the performance of the projects. Interested candidates can submit their research proposals by April 15. After the submission of proposals, experts from IIT Delhi will evaluate them on first-come-first-serve basis. After selection of the proposal, IIT-Delhi will provide basic and limited support to them.

IIT Delhi claims to match the amount contributed for HPC usage for COVID-19 research. In this payment basis mode, the institute is allocating a budget of Rs 5 core worth of high performance computational resource (Supercomputer) for the next six months.

Director, IIT Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao said, “In these difficult times, sharing of resources is important in order to address the infrastructure requirements of researchers working on the Corona epidemic. It is important for scientists to collaborate with each other given the urgency of the situation.”

Meanwhile, the institute claims to be working on identifying potential drug molecules against the novel coronavirus. A single ventilator design modification for optimal multi-patient use is also being developed.

