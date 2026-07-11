IIT Delhi, NatWest Group launch FinTech Frontier Program for research & startup collaboration

NatWest Group has partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to launch the NatWest FinTech Frontier Program (NFFP), an industry-academia initiative aimed at accelerating innovation in frontier technologies for the banking sector. The program was launched on July 1, 2026, at an event held at IIT Delhi. The program runs two tracks:

–A Research Translation Track for IIT faculty and research groups working on problem-led R&D using NatWest Group’s real-world data.

–A Startup Innovation Track for startups at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8 or above with live products and paying customers. Both tracks offer paid pilots with NatWest Group, with outcomes ranging from deployable IP and patents to a commercial pathway into the UK banking market.

The collaboration will focus on four areas drawn from live NatWest Group challenge statements: AI and intelligent automation, next-generation banking products, cybersecurity and digital trust, and emerging technologies, including quantum computing, stated the press release.

Eligibility criteria

The Research Translation Track is open to full-time faculty members and research groups at IITs. Research proposals must be deliverable within six to nine months, show a clear deployment pathway in banking or financial systems, and interdisciplinary groups with prior industry collaboration are preferred, according to the official website.

Proposals that are purely theoretical or publication-focused, require 12–18 months to show outcomes, or lack a clear deployment pathway or banking alignment will be disqualified.

The Startup Innovation Track is open to TRL 8+ startups with a live product in a real deployment environment, and at least one to two paying customers or validated enterprise pilots. Startups must have API-ready and integration-ready systems with data security compliance, and the ability to adapt to UK, FCA and GDPR.

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Pre-revenue or MVP-only startups, those without a live product in production, those not relevant to banking or financial services, or those unable to deploy within six to nine months will be disqualified.

For the academic track, selection will be weighted on problem alignment with NatWest UK use cases (25%), translational potential for deployment within six to nine months (20%), technical depth and novelty (15%), implementation feasibility (15%), faculty track record (15%), and collaboration readiness (10%).

For the startup track, selection will be weighted on relevance to NatWest use cases (25%), product maturity at TRL 8+ (20%), traction and validation (15%), integration feasibility (15%), regulatory readiness (10%), team capability (10%), and scalability potential (5%)

Program structure

The NatWest FinTech Frontier Program will run from May 2026 to February 2027 through a dual-track model, governed by a multi-layer institutional framework designed for fast decision-making during setup, structured oversight during execution, and milestone-driven governance as projects mature toward pilot and commercial deployment.

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Most funds will be allocated directly to research and startup paid pilots. The governance structure includes a Joint Steering Committee providing institutional legitimacy, academic engagement and IP governance; weekly coordination during launch and onboarding; governance that turns more strategic as projects enter build and pilot stages; and flexible technical engagement from subject-matter experts based on project complexity.

Under the Research Translation Track, IIT faculty and research groups will undertake problem-led, translational R&D backed by NatWest Group’s real data, producing outputs such as AI/ML models, cybersecurity frameworks and financial algorithms. Support will include financially paid pilots, assessed on a case-by-case basis, along with NatWest Group’s domain expertise, with outcomes expected to include deployable IP, patents, and research integrated into NatWest.

Under the Startup Innovation Track, TRL 8+ startups with live products in real deployment, and at least one to two paying customers or validated enterprise pilots, will receive paid pilots, mentorship and market linkage support, with the outcome being a UK-ready product, a live NatWest pilot, and a commercial pathway.

According to the program details, participants will get a paid pilot with NatWest Group, offering direct access to its environment for pilot execution; access to the UK FinTech and banking market; structured mentorship from NatWest Group’s technology and business leadership; exploration of post-pilot commercial partnership opportunities; the chance to work on NatWest-defined real data and problem statements; cross-track collaboration opportunities between faculty and startups; and co-branding with NatWest Group and FITT, IIT Delhi.