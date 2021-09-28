IIT-Delhi launches online platform for researchers to access its central research facility

To share research facilities with the rest of the users from other academic institutions and industries in the country, IIT Delhi has developed a new platform whereby anyone from across India can create a user account, log in to the central research facility (CRF) and book an instrument online for their research work.

Through the platform crf.iitd.ac.in, all facilities of the CRF on the institute’s main campus in New Delhi as well as in the Sonipat campus in Haryana are now available for researchers from across the country.

“Rs 500 crores have been either spent or committed by IIT Delhi to establish various high-end facilities at the CRF. Today, we have over 50 different facilities, owned and/or adopted by the CRF, which are already available to the users. This number is likely to get doubled in the next two years”, said V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.

Some of the modern equipment like physical property measurement system, x-ray photoemission spectrometer, high-resolution transmission electron microscope, molecular beam epitaxy, universal testing machine, electron paramagnetic resonance etc. are now housed in the institute’s Sonipat campus.

In an effort to boost the research ecosystem at IIT Delhi, the CRF was established in the year 2011 where all the central facilities were brought under a single umbrella.