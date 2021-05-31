IIT-Delhi launches BTech in Energy Engineering, new department of energy science and engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will soon launch a new department of energy science and engineering for expanding the scope and depth of activities being undertaken by the 45-year-old Centre for Energy Studies (CES). The CES will be converted into the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Besides continuing with three existing MTech programmes (including one sponsored by the International Solar Alliance for working fellows from different countries) presently being offered by the Centre for Energy Studies, the new department would offer an undergraduate degree programme i.e. BTech in Energy Engineering starting from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students qualifying JEE (Advanced).

KA Subramanian, Head, CES, said, “There is a critical need to nurture manpower with the capacity to flexibly respond to various energy and environment-related challenges in a holistic manner with required foresight and vision. The new BTech programme is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges being faced by the humanity – improving energy access, supply quality and reliability as well efficiency of utilization, de-carbonization, lowering the cost of energy supply etc.”

Besides highly unique sector-specific skills, the BTech students are expected to possess other competencies such as environmental awareness and a profound understanding of sustainability concepts. Graduates of the BTech programme are likely to find technical jobs in the core energy sector and in organisations engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, energy transition, energy access and security etc.