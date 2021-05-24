IIT Delhi launches new centre for research in optics and photonics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has launched a new centre for optics and photonics. The centre will seek collaboration with establishments such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and industry to undertake R&D in the areas of importance for them.

The centre will focus on doctoral and postgraduate programmes including special programmes for industry professionals, along with the translation of research into products.

“As the spread of photonic technology and its usage is increasing, there would be many opportunities for such collaborations including setting up of start-ups. Apart from this, the centre will play a pivotal role in the near future development of photonics-based quantum technologies, for next-generation computing, secure communications etc. Sustained linkages with industry will also be developed and established,” said Joby Joseph, Coordinator, Optics and Photonics Centre, IIT Delhi.

Anurag Sharma, JC Bose Fellow, Department of Physics, IIT Delhi said, “The Centre will synergize and significantly enhance the activities in Optics and Photonics at IIT Delhi. This is particularly important in view of the strong interdisciplinary nature of the subject.”