IIT-Delhi launches MSc Economics and MSc Cognitive Science

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched two full-time master’s programmes — MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics. The sessions will begin from July 2020 and will be headed by the institute’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The MSc in Cognitive Science programme, claims the institute, will build on theories and methods from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and anthropology, among others. The MSc in Economics programme aims to impart advanced training in economics with a focus on quantitative skills. The curriculum will also teach broader issues related to developmental challenges in India and beyond, as per IIT-Delhi.

The programmes will have 25 seats each. Admissions are open, interested and eligible candidates can register at the institute’s official website. To secure a seat, candidates will have to appear for a national level entrance exam – Joint Admissions Test or JAM.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, IIT-Delhi is also likely to start a new degree – Bachelor’s in design (BDes). The enrollments are likely to commence from the next academic year. The four-year degree course is expected to have 20 seats. Admissions will be done based on the JEE score.

Last year, with introduction of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation and newer courses at the institute, IIT Delhi had faced acute shortage of accommodation. It had partnered with OYO to provide off-campus hostel facilities. Read here to know more

