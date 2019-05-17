IIT Delhi launches joint Ph D with Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a joint PhD with the Taiwan-based National Chiao Tung University (NTCU). Students who will be admitted to the programme will spend half of their time in both the institutes. The selected candidate will have a mentor from each of the countries.

The application process for the programme is open. One has to be selected in the IIT-Delhi for PhD and thereafter apply to research with the NTCU, informed IIT-Delhi dean research and development, BR Mehta. “Once a candidate is selected, they will have to apply for NTCU. Based on the candidate’s research match-making would be done and mentors from each institute will be selected for them,” he said.

Similarly, students from NTCU will also be selected to research under IIT-Delhi professors. Students selected from both the institutes will be given scholarships under which their research and international travel expenses will be covered. An additional scholarship will be given to scholars whose research agenda matches with that of the industry-interest.

“While there is no specific area of interest specified for the research, those who have industry-specific research will get preference as well as additional scholarship. Taiwan’s market and NTCU are known for their work in the field of semiconductors and opto-electronics. Thus students who have a research interest in these areas have higher chances of selection,” he said.

The joint degree is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two institutes today – May 17, 2019. The MoU shall remain in force for a period of five years. It can be renewed thereafter in writing for successive five-year periods.

An academic and student exchange will be developed through the programme and students who complete the course requirements shall be awarded a joint degree for thesis by both the institutions. Students will be admitted at both institutions under the JDP.

Director, IIT Delhi, V. Ramgopal Rao said, “I hope that in next one or two years we will reach a triple-digit figure in terms of student enrolment under this Joint Doctoral Degree Program with NCTU. The target is to have over 200 joint PhD students under this programme, with support from industries.”

Both institutions seek to work together and carry out joint research and academic activities in a mutually beneficial way and to look for synergies across each other’s doctoral programmes.