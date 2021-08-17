IIT Delhi launches helpline for Afghan students, will accept PhD applications on rolling basis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today launched mobile helplines for students from Afghanistan enrolled at the institute. Afghan students can contact the institute at +91-011 26591713, +91-9811091942 or via email at intloff@admin.iitd.ac.in.

In this hour of crisis, IIT Delhi stands in solidarity with our students and alumni from Afghanistan. We are doing every thing possible to get the students return to the campus. Let's give them hope.@iitdelhi @iitdaa #AfghanWomen #Afghanistan #iitdelhi pic.twitter.com/8Nlvfjq55t — V.Ramgopal Rao, Ph.D. (@ramgopal_rao) August 16, 2021

“In this hour of crisis, IIT Delhi stands in solidarity with our students and alumni from Afghanistan. We are doing everything possible to get the students to return to the campus. Let’s give them hope,” IIT Delhi director, V Ramgopal Rao tweeted.

IIT Delhi has also announced PhD fellowship for students from Afghanistan. Instead of following the admission cycle, the institute will process PhD candidates’ applications if and when they apply on a rolling basis.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has also allowed Afghan students to return to its campus. The institute has asked the students to come back and continue their studies amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Several students enrolled at IIT Bombay were requesting the institute to approve their return.

Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country.

“We are very much worried about our families (back home). The situation is very bad. I was not able to call them but when I spoke to them through the internet, they said they are safe,” Haroon, who is studying in a private college in Bengaluru, told PTI. Some other Afghan students, studying in the city, who wished not to be named, said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them.