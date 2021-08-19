IIT-Delhi launches fundraising campaign, aims to receive contributions from global alumni

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on the 60th anniversary of its establishment, is reaching out to its alumni around the world through a fundraising campaign. Through the ‘Going Further, By Giving Back’ campaign, the institute is seeking support for its strategic vision for 2030.

The institute has set an ambitious target of collecting pledges from over 54,000 global alumni. Alumni can pledge amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 61 lakh to be contributed over 5 years.

In the last two decades alone, they have launched over 800 startups, raising over US$ 19 billion in funds collectively, placing the institute among the world’s top-10 undergraduate programmes in terms of the number of startups founded and capital raised by its graduates.

In its ‘Vision 2030’ document, IIT Delhi has outlined its strategy focused on five long-term priorities — strengthening teaching and research, investing in technology leadership in select areas, revamping industry engagements, setting up a world-class entrepreneurship centre for alumni, students, and faculty and building strong alumni engagement teams.

V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi, said, “Since its establishment in 1961, IIT Delhi has nurtured and encouraged people who want to change the world by doing things differently. After 60 years, that same founding ethos has gained even more significance by giving brilliant people the space to make a tangible difference, to do new and disruptive things.”

Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs & International Programmes, IIT Delhi said, “Many of our alumni have a lot of love and affection for the institute and we hope they use this opportunity to contribute and make a difference to their alma mater.”