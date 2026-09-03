IIT Delhi launches first academic programme at Sonipat campus with international solar fellowship

A 5 day certificate course is also launched by IIT Delhi. (File photo)

IIT Delhi has launched its first academic programme at its Sonipat campus — a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Solar Systems and Management — in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and INES (Institut National de l’Énergie Solaire), France.

The inaugural class of the programme began on September 3, 2026, with nine international fellows from eight countries. The programme is being offered by IIT Delhi’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE).

Designed as a hands-on training programme, as per a statement by IIT-Delhi, the PG Diploma will equip ISA-nominated fellows with expertise in solar technology and its applications. Participants will be trained by IIT Delhi faculty members, industry experts and other specialists. The programme is sponsored by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).