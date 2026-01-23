IIT Delhi launches Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator programme for young faculty

The programme includes a fully funded PhD fellowship once every five years.

The programme has been instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan and is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the institute’s research ecosystem by supporting high-potential young faculty members.

The programme has been instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan and is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. It seeks to enable early- and mid-career faculty to build strong and independent research programmes while contributing to teaching and academic leadership at the institute.

Read | ‘Time management, conceptual clarity,’: IIT Delhi’s Ananya Tripathi shares JEE Main prep tips

A key feature of the initiative is a five-year endowed chair professorship for faculty members aged 45 years and below. The Chair will be supported through a dedicated research fund, access to research staff, and resources designed to help faculty members advance their research activities over a sustained period.

The Accelerator Programme offers a flexible research grant that can be utilised for equipment procurement, software, experiments, fieldwork, prototype development, and the hiring of postdoctoral researchers and research staff. It also promotes collaboration with industry and external institutions, with a focus on translating research outcomes into practical applications, patents, and new technologies.

In addition, the programme includes a fully funded PhD fellowship once every five years. The fellowship will allow a doctoral scholar to work closely with the Chair Professor and will support participation in academic conferences in India and abroad, providing opportunities for global exposure.

Commenting on the initiative, IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee said that the institute has some of the country’s strongest academic and research talent. He noted that initiatives such as the Accelerator Program help faculty members enhance the impact of their work and contribute to maintaining India’s competitiveness in research and innovation.

Through this programme, IIT Delhi aims to reinforce its commitment to academic leadership, high-impact research, and the pursuit of solutions to real-world challenges through sustained institutional and philanthropic support.

The initiative reflects the shared vision of Dr. Deepak Raghavan, founder of the Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation and co-founder of Manhattan Associates, and the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation, which works to mobilise long-term philanthropic capital to strengthen the institute’s excellence in education, research, and innovation.

 

