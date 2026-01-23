IIT Delhi launches Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator programme for young faculty

The programme has been instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan and is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation (IIT Delhi)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the institute’s research ecosystem by supporting high-potential young faculty members.

The programme has been instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan and is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. It seeks to enable early- and mid-career faculty to build strong and independent research programmes while contributing to teaching and academic leadership at the institute.

A key feature of the initiative is a five-year endowed chair professorship for faculty members aged 45 years and below. The Chair will be supported through a dedicated research fund, access to research staff, and resources designed to help faculty members advance their research activities over a sustained period.