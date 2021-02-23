IIT-Delhi launches certificate programme in digital marketing

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a certificate programme in digital marketing. The programme will be for six months and classes will be conducted online twice a week on Saturday and Sunday. The course fee is Rs 50,000. The 18 modules programme will cover topics on digital marketing, traditional marketing versus digital marketing, website planning and development, email marketing, advertising, Google Analytics, Facebook advertising, Linkedin marketing. The lectures will be delivered online.

The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree can apply for the certificate programme, the final-year students may also apply.

The candidates will also be awarded certificates. A minimum of 50 per cent marks required and a minimum attendance of 60 per cent in both lectures and tutorials needed. For course details, candidates can check here.

The application process will be closed on March 10, and candidates can mail their downloaded application form to iitd@eruditus.com. The shortlisted candidates’ list will be announced within March 15, and the academic programme will commence on March 28.