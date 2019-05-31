IIT-Delhi launches Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has inaugurated the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) on Friday, May 31. The centre will work as teaching, research, and technological service in the area of electric vehicles (EV), Energy Storage and Monitoring, Automotive Health Monitoring, Calibration and Diagnostics and Tribology.

The CART has emerged from ITMMEC, a centre established in the 70’s that focused on Industrial Tribology and was nationally and internationally an acclaimed research centre in its focus area CART envisages strong networking and collaboration among various industries, research labs and universities in India and abroad to carry out cutting edge research in the area of automotive research and tribology along with offering Post Graduate programs

A unique mandate given to CART at the time of its establishment is that one-third of its faculty would be adjunct faculty with current industry affiliation. This is likely to give a very different flavor to the post-graduate programs that would be offered by the centre CART’s focused research areas will include Design, development and analysis of Electric Vehicle Motors and Drives.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi, said: “Electric vehicles are going to become mainstream mode of transport, not just in India, but worldwide, in the next 5-7 years. IIT Delhi is in the process of building a world class center in this very important area, which will not only help the country transition to more environmentally friendly transport options, but will also play a role at the global level by contributing to these technologies.”