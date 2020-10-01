IIT Delhi launches BTech in materials engineering

IIT Delhi campus

The Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched an undergraduate programme, BTech in materials engineering. Enrollment for the course will start from this year itself and students who qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible to apply for the new BTech programme.

The new course will have 40 seats this year. Students will also have the option to select electives in materials engineering, which would be ideally suited for those interested students in exploring opportunities in both basic sciences and engineering, or a combination of the two, claims the institute.

“Graduates of this programme will be poised to enter the aerospace, manufacturing, defence, oil and gas, automotive and petrochemicals industry,” informed Prof Josemon Jacob, Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering. He said, “The development, selection and processing of materials are central to any engineering advancement.”

Through the course, students will learn about the relationships between structure and properties in various classes of materials including metals, polymers, electronic materials, and biomaterials. Concepts learned in the programme can be used to quantify the essential properties of engineering materials and guide the design of new materials for structural and functional applications, the IIT claims in an official statement.

Recently, IIT-Delhi also launched BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Offered by Department of Applied Mechanics, this course too will begin from the academic session 2020-21. To get admission to IITs, students need to clear JEE Main and JEE advanced. Result of JEE Advanced 2020 is expected by October 5.

