IIT-Delhi launches BTech in engineering and computational mechanics

Students clearing JEE Advanced 2020 will be the first batch to study BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The institute launched the undergraduate programme Wednesday. It will be run by the Department of Applied Mechanics from the academic session 2020-21.

The BTech in engineering and computational mechanics aims to expose students to recent trends in computational techniques and experiments, provide a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics along with the tools to address areas such as biomechanics, nanomechanics, constitutive modelling at Multiple Length and Time Scales, parallel processing for mechanics problems, machine learning, artificial intelligence in Mechanics, claims IIT in an official statement.

The students who opt for this course will be able to analyse complex interdisciplinary phenomena relevant to problems in industry and cutting edge research through experimentation, analysis and computation, claims the IIT.

“The graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt candidates for higher studies such as master’s and PhD in IIT-Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions,” said Prof Sanjeev Sanghi, HoD, Applied Mechanics.

Prof Sanghi added, “Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc. will be open to students doing this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry.”

The entrance exam — IIT JEE Advanced is being held by IIT-Delhi this year. It is scheduled to be held on September 27. This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered to appear for the exam. It is the lowest in the past three years. Over 2.5 lakh students were eligible to apply for the entrance test.

