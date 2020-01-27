IIT-Delhi launches artificial intelligence DIY kit for school students

IIT-Delhi launches BUDDHI tool kit to understand AI. IIT-Delhi launches BUDDHI tool kit to understand AI.

A deep technology startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched BUDDHI, a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit to familiarise school students with artificial intelligence (AI) in a simplified way. Launched by IIT-Delhi director V Ramagopal on Monday, the toolkit has been prepared by CYRAN AI Solutions.

The startup claims the “BUDDHI Kit is the first-of-its-kind highly interactive and easy to use DIY educational kit that can be used to quickly learn the basics of AI and build AI-based solutions for real-world problems without any prior domain knowledge or training.”

The BUDDHI kit is the brainchild of Prof Manan Suri, of IIT Delhi, who was recognised by MIT, USA as one of the world’s top 35 innovators under the age of 35. The kit comprises specialised proprietary hardware-software designed and developed completely in India. The IIT-Delhi had recently decided to promote its faculty along with students to build start-ups.

It took Suri two years to build this innovation, which he believes can bridge the skill gap between AI theory and practical impact. “Like any evolving technology, there exists a gap between the promise, hype, capability and practical reality of AI. What widens this gap is the lack of resources to easily develop an intuitive insight on topics such as AI at an early stage. The motivation behind BUDDHI is to help young school students learn the practical aspects of a complex topic like AI in a friendly and simple manner,” he said.

The institute states that the toolkit is compatible with CBSE’s AI curriculum. The CBSE had introduced an AI-inspired module of 12 hours for class 8 students. A total of 42 electives including AI, yoga, early childhood education were introduced.

