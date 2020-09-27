IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020: ‘Maths difficult, physics lengthy’, check paper analysis

Check paper analysis of JEE Advanced 2020. Representational image/ file

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 Paper Analysis: The candidates who have appeared in the shift 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today rated the paper as moderate with maths section relatively difficult and lengthy. According to Ramesh Batlish, head FIITJEE Noida, “Though the paper was comparatively easier than the last year, but candidates faced difficulties in solving the maths paper. The physics portion was too lengthy, while the chemistry had balanced questions. Of total, 54 questions were remain same as last year.”

Ajay Kumar Sharma, national academic director (engineering), Aakash (AESL) analysed the paper a bit difficult, with maths and phyics portion calculative and lengthy. “The questions were majorly lengthy and difficult in maths and physics, while the chemistry portion was relatively easy, and questions mostly follow NCERT pattern.”

Nandini Guha, a JEE Advanced aspirant said the difficulty level of the paper is as expected, and follow the pattern of IIT-entrance. “In maths, questions from algebra and calculus were lengthy and difficult, physics was also lengthy, and questions were mostly from chapters like rotation, work power energy, magnetism and thermodynamics. The chemistry paper was relatively easier and was NCERT based,” said Nandini.

Nearly, 1.60 lakh (1,60,831) candidates have registered for the entrance following the COVID-19 guidelines. According to Nandini, the preparation at the exam centre was satisfactory, and the government guidelines were strictly followed.

Anirban Ghosh, another JEE Advanced candidate analysed the paper as moderate, with questions mostly asked from chapters of class 11 and 12. “The maths portion stressed on algebra and calculus, and is comparatively difficult and lengthy than other sections. In physics, the questions were based on chapters from 11th, 12th, while most of the questions in chemistry based on NCERT syllabus.”

Anirban had to bear the hustle and bustle of public transport to reach his centre in Kolkata 18 km away from home. “The preparation at exam centre was good, and follow the COVID-19 protocols, but I really faced problems commuting in public transport,” Anirban said.

The JEE Advanced are being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in two shifts- morning (9 am to 12 pm), and afternoon (2:30- 5:30 pm). The entrance result is scheduled to be released October 5 and seat allocation will begin from October 8, as per the statement.

