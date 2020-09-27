IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE Updates: Paper analysis, candidates’ reactions, cut-off

JEE Advanced 2020 is being conducted today following COVID-19 guidelines. Representational image/ file

JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 and 2 Analysis LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is being conducted on September 27. Over 1.60 lakh (1,60,864) appeared in the entrance held at 1,150 centres in 222 cities across the country. The NTA has arranged more exam centres following the COVID-19 guidelines this year.

The candidates had to appear in the exams with face masks, hand sanitisers. Nearly 97.94 per cent of candidates who have registered and paid the fee for entrance have been allocated exam cities among their top three choices.

Read | Discussion on increasing JEE Advanced attempt in JAB meeting 2021: IIT-Delhi director

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.