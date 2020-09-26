JEE Advanced 2020 tomorrow, follow these instructions before entering the exam hall

JEE Advanced 2020: The exams will be held on September 27 in two shifts. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational Image

— by Om Sharma

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020: Over 1.60 lakh (1,60,831) candidates will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled to be held on September 27. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning (9 am to 12 pm), and afternoon (2:30- 5:30 pm). The candidates who will appear in the exams need to follow certain COVID-19 restrictions during exams — wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers in transparent bottles, without it, the candidates will not be allowed inside the centres.

Nearly 97.94 per cent of candidates who have registered and paid the fee for entrance have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration.

JEE Advanced 2020: Follow these COVID-19 guidelines

– Candidates should wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser as well as their own transparent bottle of water

– Students need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager / ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff

– The lab/ hall/ room number will not be displayed outside the test centre, instead, this detail will be informed to the candidates when the bar code on the admit card is scanned

– The candidates required to sanitise their hands before entry into the centre. The candidate also need to undertake the COVID-19 self declaration.

Covid-19 impacts on JEE Advanced

To maintain social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures, exam centres will run half of their capacity. The NTA has also increased the exam centres to 1,150 and cities to 222 to follow the social distancing protocols. Last year, there were 600 centres.

Due to the current restriction imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, JEE authority has decided not to conduct JEE advanced 2020 in foreign centres. All candidates staying abroad can opt to take exams in India.

JEE authority has also relaxed the need for various updated certificates in registration process. Due to COVID-19, authorities are allowing students to upload valid category certificates at the time of reporting after seat allocation. It is a relief for students and their parents. With many students lacking resources owning to the current situation, number of attempts for JEE advanced are expected to be increased.

JEE Advanced 2020: Suggestions to follow during exams

– Solving JEE advanced paper completely in prescribed time frame is difficult for a student, hence, an individual must be witty in question selection. Spending more than 10 minutes on a question is not advisable

– After the first paper is over it is advisable not to discuss questions with friends and parents. Student should not panic after first paper response irrespective of the way paper is attempted, they are halfway done

– Students can revise the formula and short notes in break time. Students should store more energy with positive mindset for second paper.

– It is noticed, many students are in hurry to finish off second paper, instead they should keep calm and give the best fight to second paper. While attempting second paper, it is the best practice to first opt for the subject which was least attempted in first paper because there is individual subject cut-off to qualify.

For JEE Advanced, JEE Main works as a screening exam for filtering 2.50 lacs students from 9 – 10 lacs students appeared for JEE Mains. In 2019, over 1.75 lacs students (2.45 lacs eligible from JEE mains), in 2018 over 1.64 lacs candidates (2.31 lacs eligible from JEE mains) and in 2017 around 1.71 lacs (2.20 lacs eligible from JEE Mains) candidates had registered for the JEE advanced exam. As per reports this year over 1.60 lacs students registered for JEE advanced 2020.

Due to the partial cancellation of class 12 exam by several boards and the non-uniformity associated with marks given, exam conducting authorities have decided to relax class 12 board eligibility criteria for admission to IITs for JEE advanced 2020. Previously board eligibility of 75 per cent marks general (65 per cent for SC/ST/PwD) in class 12th or rank among the top 20 percentiles in respective board exam was mandatory for writing JEE advanced. For JEE advanced 2020 qualified candidates to secure only a pass in class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained in board exam.

– The author has done BTech from IIT-Bombay and works with the Pearson.

