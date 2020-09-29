JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Here’s how to raise objections, calculate scores

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced Answer Key LIVE UPDATES: JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27 following COVID-19 guidelines. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on September 29. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the answer key through the website- jeeadv.ac.in, and calculate their scores.

The candidates can also raise objections on the answer key. The queries submitted by students, a panel will discuss all the queries and take a final call. The final answer key will be released following it. To check the answer key, the candidates need to visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the link ‘answer key 2020’. Log-in using the registration number. The answer key will appear, download.

The JEE Advanced which was held on Sunday witnessed 96 per cent attendance. Paper 1 of the exam had been conducted in the morning with 1,51,311 candidates and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon with 1,50,900 candidates. The 1,001 centres in which they were conducted were located in 222 cities across the country.