Tuesday, September 29, 2020
JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Here's how to raise objections, calculate scores

JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key Live Updates: The provisional answer key will be available shortly at jeeadv.ac.in. Here's how to download, raise objections

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2020 9:31:15 am
JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27 following COVID-19 guidelines.

 IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on September 29. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the answer key through the website- jeeadv.ac.in, and calculate their scores.

The candidates can also raise objections on the answer key. The queries submitted by students, a panel will discuss all the queries and take a final call. The final answer key will be released following it. To check the answer key, the candidates need to visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the link ‘answer key 2020’. Log-in using the registration number. The answer key will appear, download.

The JEE Advanced which was held on Sunday witnessed 96 per cent attendance. Paper 1 of the exam had been conducted in the morning with 1,51,311 candidates and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon with 1,50,900 candidates. The 1,001 centres in which they were conducted were located in 222 cities across the country.

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key LIVE UPDATES: Raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in, how to calculate scores 

09:31 (IST)29 Sep 2020
How to download JEE Advanced answer key

The candidates can download the answer key through the website- jeeadv.ac.in. To check the answer key, the candidates need to visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the link 'answer key 2020'. Log-in using the registration number. The answer key will appear, download.

09:14 (IST)29 Sep 2020
JEE Advanced 2020 answer key to be released today

The answer key of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be released on September 29. The answer key will be available at the website- jeeadv.ac.in, and calculate their scores.

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced answer key LIVE UPDATES: Download JEE Advanced answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The result will be released on October 5 and seat allocation will begin from October 8, as per the statement. Counselling will be done through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Interested and eligible candidates who have cleared JEE Main or will pass the JEE Advanced exams will be able to register at josaa.nic.in. This year, there will be six counselling rounds instead of seven.

