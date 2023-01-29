IIT Delhi invites applications for MBA programme; check details

IIT Delhi MBA: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) is conducting the registration process for admission to the MBA programme for the academic year 2023-25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— iitd.ac.in.

The last date for filling the application form is January 31. The institute will admit students on the basis of their CAT score and a personal interview. The interview will be held from March 15 to 17 and results will be tentatively declared during the first week of May.

IIT Delhi MBA: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions tab, select MBA admission

Step 3: Click on MBA admission tab

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Enter your details and register

Step 6: Enter your email address and password and fill the application form

Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 8: Download the application form for future reference

The fees for the course is Rs 10.40 lakh, which is payable in equal installments in all four semesters. To apply for the programme the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree, a minimum of 60 per cent marks in qualifying degree. There will be a relaxation of 5 per cent for SC, ST and PwD candidates.